Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested and remanded on charges of corruption

Aug 26, 2025

WEB DESK

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today afternoon. He is the first Executive President of Sri Lanka to be arrested and remanded on charges of corruption.

The 76-year-old leader, remanded until today (26), was first admitted to the Prison Hospital and later transferred to the National Hospital, where he is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit for dehydration. The transfer followed recommendations by prison doctors after medical examinations.

Mr. Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 22 over allegations of misusing state funds. The case relates to a September 2023 visit to the United Kingdom, where he and his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony. The trip took place while returning from Havana, where he had attended the G77 summit.

The former President insists that his wife bore her own expenses and that no public funds were used. However, the CID alleges that state money covered his travel on a private visit, as well as security costs. He was remanded under the Public Property Act until August 26.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian President thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes on Ukraine’s Independence Day

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tragic Helicopter Crash in England Claims Three Lives During Training Flight

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US imposes an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested and remanded on charges of corruption

26 August 2025 11:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian President thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes on Ukraine’s Independence Day

26 August 2025 11:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tragic Helicopter Crash in England Claims Three Lives During Training Flight

26 August 2025 11:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US imposes an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India

26 August 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!