Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam: 3 Dead, 10 Injured Amid Widespread Flooding

At least three people have died, and ten others were injured as Typhoon Kajiki battered northern and central Vietnam. The typhoon brought heavy rains, strong winds, and widespread flooding with it. According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the storm damaged over 6,800 homes, submerged nearly 31,000 hectares of crops, and toppled close to 18,000 trees. Power infrastructure took a major hit, with 331 power poles downed and nearly 1.3 million customers affected by outages. Flights and train services were suspended in the central region, and road travel was halted in Ha Tinh province. Recovery efforts are underway in the country.