Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam: 3 Dead, 10 Injured Amid Widespread Flooding

Aug 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least three people have died, and ten others were injured as Typhoon Kajiki battered northern and central Vietnam. The typhoon brought heavy rains, strong winds, and widespread flooding with it. According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the storm damaged over 6,800 homes, submerged nearly 31,000 hectares of crops, and toppled close to 18,000 trees. Power infrastructure took a major hit, with 331 power poles downed and nearly 1.3 million customers affected by outages. Flights and train services were suspended in the central region, and road travel was halted in Ha Tinh province. Recovery efforts are underway in the country.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires federal reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations

Aug 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Kuwait hold 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Aug 26: अमेरिकी टैरिफ से पहले Sensex 849 अंक गिरा, निफ्टी 256 अंक नीचे; रुपया कमजोर

26 August 2025 10:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 26: Markets Slide Ahead of US Tariffs on Indian Goods, Sensex falls 849 pts

26 August 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

26 August 2025 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires federal reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations

26 August 2025 10:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!