Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

Aug 25, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Poverty in Bangladesh has surged to 27.93%, up sharply from 18.7% in 2022, according to new estimates by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), an independent non profit centre for research and social action based in Dhaka.


The proportion of people living in extreme poverty has also climbed, reaching 9.35% this year, compared with 5.6% three years ago, the organization reported. The findings were presented during a national-level study on the state of the real economy, held at the LGED auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.


For comparison, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) had estimated the poverty rate at 18.7% and extreme poverty at 5.6% in its 2022 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

I don’t think election will be held in February Bangladesh: NCP’s Nahid Islam

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Algeria Strengthen Defence Ties During Army Chief’s Official Visit

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

26 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

25 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

25 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

25 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!