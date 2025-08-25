Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Poverty in Bangladesh has surged to 27.93%, up sharply from 18.7% in 2022, according to new estimates by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), an independent non profit centre for research and social action based in Dhaka.



The proportion of people living in extreme poverty has also climbed, reaching 9.35% this year, compared with 5.6% three years ago, the organization reported. The findings were presented during a national-level study on the state of the real economy, held at the LGED auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.



For comparison, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) had estimated the poverty rate at 18.7% and extreme poverty at 5.6% in its 2022 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.