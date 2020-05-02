US: FDA allows use of remdesivir drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients

WEB DESK

The Food and Drug regulatory body FDA has allowed emergency use of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir for treatment of severely ill COVID19 patients in United States.

A study by Gilead Sciences in US has shown that Remdesivir shortens the recovery time by 31 percent or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. President Donald Trump announced the FDA’s action at the White House.

According to reports, clinical trials of Remdedivir was conducted on 1,063 patients. Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for the comparison group.

The drug has not been tested on people with milder illness, and currently is given through an IV in a hospital.

US National Institutes of Health Director, Anthony Fauci said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill COVID-19 patients like those in this study.