Countries must lift lockdowns gradually: WHO

WEB DESK

World Health Organization has said that countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being on the look-out for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back.

WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said, vulnerable people in institutions, including those in long-term care facilities, prisons and migrant dormitories, must be protected.

He instructed that even if the virus is coming under control, communities must know to still follow physical distancing and hygiene measures, and testing of suspect cases must continue.

Ryan said, WHO recognises the difficulty for governments to maintain lockdowns, but we want to avoid a situation where virus bounce back and we have to do it all over again.