South Africa begins to ease lockdown

WEB DESK

South Africa began easing one of the worlds strictest lockdowns today. In Johannesburg, Cape Town and other cities, people headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus- flu season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19. As the country eases down one notch to Level-4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with only a third of employees. Restaurants can reopen for deliveries only.

A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Public transport, including trains and buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But, the ban on domestic and international travel remains.