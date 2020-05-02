Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,23,911 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Labor Day: Germany deploys thousands of police
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,33,792 worldwide
India extends lockdown by two more weeks
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 May 2020 04:33:25      انڈین آواز

UAE: COVID-19 cases rise to 13,038 with 557 new infections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Ministry of Health and Prevention of United Arab Emirates (MoHaP) today announced 557 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the country to 13,038. MoHaP also announced 114 new recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,543.

Six more COVID-19 patients have died in the country. The total death toll stands at 111.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Government, in a virtual press conference said, it has partially eased restrictions to allow the public greater freedom of movement. However, the phased roll out of easing of restrictions depends on the impact of preventive measures and the level of control achieved on the situation. The government urged the people to follow all precaution in the fight against the pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!