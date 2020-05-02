UAE: COVID-19 cases rise to 13,038 with 557 new infections

WEB DESK

The Ministry of Health and Prevention of United Arab Emirates (MoHaP) today announced 557 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the country to 13,038. MoHaP also announced 114 new recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,543.

Six more COVID-19 patients have died in the country. The total death toll stands at 111.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Government, in a virtual press conference said, it has partially eased restrictions to allow the public greater freedom of movement. However, the phased roll out of easing of restrictions depends on the impact of preventive measures and the level of control achieved on the situation. The government urged the people to follow all precaution in the fight against the pandemic.