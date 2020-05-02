Latest News

Myanmar extends closure of preschools till May 15

WEB DESK

Government of Myanmar has extended the closure of pre-schools in the country till May 15. The pre-schools have been closed since March 16 in view of the Corona pandemic. According to the Ministry of Social Welfare of Myanmar, the closure has been extended as the children and the elderly are high risk persons to catch Corona infection.

Health Ministry of Myanmar has banned the gathering of more than 5 people at a place since April 16.

Other restrictions imposed in the wake of the Corona crisis continue to be operational in the country. Mass gatherings and movement are restricted. The Yangon city regional government announced that the night curfew in 45 townships of the region will continue to hold.

Other states and regions of Myanmar like Kayin, Chin, Sagaing and Shan are also continuing with curfew like restrictions in their respective areas to contain the spread of Corona virus.

Myanmar has reported 151 Corona positive cases and 6 deaths in the country till now. 28 people have recovered from the infection after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 23. Till the end of April 7700 people have been tested for Corona in the country.

