China mishandled situation after coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan: US

The US has said that China mishandled the situation after the coronavirus outbreak in its Wuhan city.

But it refrained from giving a definitive answer on retaliatory measures against Beijing.

Led by the United States, several countries, including Germany, Britain and Australian, are blaming China for the spread of coronavirus across the globe.

President Donald Trump had hinted at using tariff as a tool to punish China for mishandling the virus outbreak.

White House Press Secretary said the US continues to have very limited and dubious data from China and the current assessments indicated that Trump’s statement about Wuhan, is consistent with what some analysts believe is the epicenter of where the virus began.