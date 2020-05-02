US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants

WEB DESK

In a major relief for professionals and immigrants from countries like India, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday said the 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

USCIS will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking action.

The USCIS said it will consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

The USCIS can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B work visas every year to highly skilled foreign workers.

It can issue an additional 20,000 H-1B visas to those highly skilled foreign workers who have obtained masters or higher degrees from an American educational institution.