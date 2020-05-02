Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson with the name Nicholas chosen in praise to the two doctors who saved the prime minister’s life.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Symonds said the baby was named after her grandfather, Lawrie, Boris Johnson’s grandfather, Wilfred.

He was also named after the two doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, who saved BorisJohnson’s life.

Ms Symonds praised midwives and staff at London’s University College Hospital (UCLH), adding: “Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well.

The baby was born at 9am on Wednesday, she said.