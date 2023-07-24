इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2023 02:40:57      انڈین آواز
US expresses concern over Manipur viral Video, calls it ‘brutal, terrible’

Manipur violence (Photo: IFP)
AMN / WEB DESK

The United State on Sunday said it was deeply concerned by videos showing two women paraded naked in Manipur. Calling the incident “brutal” and “terrible”, a US State Department spokesperson said the US conveyed its sympathies to the survivors. The US encouraged a peaceful resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs, the spokesperson added.

The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki.

The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since.

(Photo: IFP)

Religious leaders fast for peace in Manipur

As violence continues to grip Manipur for nearly three months now, religious leaders representing various faiths gathered under the banner of the Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony and fasted for peace in the state in Imphal on Sunday.

The gathering aimed to initiate a transformative journey for Manipur, leaving behind a history scarred by ethnic conflicts and paving the way for a harmonious future for generations to come.

The focal point of the event was a collective fasting prayer, undertaken as a moral responsibility in response to the horrific crimes perpetrated against women and children during the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The participating religious groups included the All Manipur Buddhists Association, All Manipur Christian Organisation, Bhakti Seva Lup/Ekta Parishad, Brahmakumari Manipur, Catholic Diocese, Divine Life Society, Federation of Madrasahs, International Society of Manipuri Gaudiya Vaishnavas, ISKCON, Jain Samaj, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board, Mahatma Seva Asram, Manipur Baptist Convention, Meitel Christian Churches Council, Manipur Cultural Integration Conference, Naga Christian Forum Manipur, Rongmel Naga Baptist Association, and Tinkao Ragwang Chapriak Phom (Assam-Manipur-Nagaland).

Throughout the day-long fasting prayer, the religious leaders delved into their respective scriptures, reflecting on the proper treatment of women and children under all circumstances. 

Manipur Violence: Fierce gunfight at Torbung, three killed

Three suspected Kuki militants have been allegedly killed and one injured following a fierce gunfight at Torbung area under the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district between security forces, village volunteers and Kuki militants. The shootout that started late Saturday continued till early Sunday, reports IFP quoting sources.

According to the sources, a woman also received bullet injuries on her stomach from the gunshots by Kuki militants around 4 am Sunday and is undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity, Imphal. The injured has been identified as a 24-year-old Seinaz, wife of one Md Graffer of Kwakta Ward No1.

An Assam Rifles bullet proof vehicle parked near the Kuki militant area was also destroyed by a bomb blast from the Kuki militant’s side. Some AR personnel might also have been injured in the incident, the sources said.

Kuki militants burned down a school in Torbung within their area after emptying the school at around 6 pm Saturday, the source said, adding that the militants fired gunshots towards the 10th Battalion BSF personnel and womenfolk when they tried to approach the school,.

