IMD issues red alerts for MP & Gujarat, cautioning of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for the States of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on 23rd July 2023, cautioning of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall, with Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 millimeters (mm). It has also issued Orange alerts for Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala, where Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm is expected. Similar orange alerts have also been issued for Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha, with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next four days.

The weather agency added that rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from the 25th of this month. It said, heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between the 25th and the 27th of this month as well.