Delhi Govt on high alert as Yamuna river rise again

Staff Reporter

Delhi government on high alert as Yamuna river continues to rise after discharge of more than 2 lakhs cusecs of water from Hathnikund Barrage.

Delhi Government is on high alert as the Yamuna river continues to rise due to the discharge of more than two lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The situation has raised concerns, prompting the government to take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

Briefing media about the situation, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said that according to the latest update from the Central Water Commission, there is a possibility that the Yamuna River may cross the danger level by this evening.

She said the city government is fully prepared to carry out immediate evacuations in these vulnerable areas. She added that relief camps have been thoroughly inspected, and comprehensive preparations have been put in place to further ensure the well-being of the affected residents