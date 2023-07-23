NDRF rescue 3-Year-Old child From 40-Ft Borewell in Bihar

AMN / NALANDA

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team today rescued a 3-year-old child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Nalanda distric of Bihar.

Ranjeet Kumar, an officer with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that the child is in good health and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The rescue operation, which lasted about five hours, required meticulous planning and dedicated teamwork, he said.

“The child is fine and has been rescued. He has been sent to the hospital. It took us around 5 hours to rescue him,” NDRF officer Ranjeet Kumar said.

According to the information, a farmer dug the borewell but failed to close it, resulting in a tragic incident. The children who were playing with Shivam informed his parents, and the rescue operation began.

The rescue operation was assisted by Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda.

Circle Officer Shambhu Mandal stated earlier in the day that the child is still alive and that they can hear his voice.

“We received word that a child had fallen into a borewell…We are doing everything we can to save the child. “The child is still alive, and we can hear his voice,” he explained.

JCB machines were dispatched to provide oxygen and extract the child from the borehole.

In charge of the police station Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that efforts were made to safely rescue the child.