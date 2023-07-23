इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2023 02:21:23      انڈین آواز
Gujarat Rains: Flood like situation in Junagadh, Amreli, Ahmedabad, Navsari

AMN / WEB DESK

Heavy rain in coastal districts of Gujarat including Junagadh has led to severe water logging in low-lying areas resulting in flood-like situation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar late on 22nd July 2023. He directed the district administration to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, Met Department has predicted heavy rain in Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Kutch, Porbandar, and Valsad, Navsari in South Gujarat till 24th July 2023 afternoon.

Our correspondent reports that heavy rain in Junagadh, Amreli, Ahmedabad, and Navsari on 22nd July 2023 have disrupted normal life and led to water logging at many places. Nine teams of NDRF have been deployed in the rain-affected districts in the State. Relief Commissioner  Alok Pandey said so far, more than 700 people have been evacuated to safe locations in various affected districts. Around 358 people have been rescued so far in Junagadh. The train en route Junagadh and Gir somnath have been cancelled or short terminated after the water logging on the tracks. Two national highways of Porbandar and Kutch have been closed due to heavy rains.  Nearly of 300 roads have been closed for traffic in view of heavy rains.  Torrential rains led to rise in the water levels in all the major dams including the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam

Narmada dam is filled at 67 per cent while several other dams are overflowing. Ahmedabad City also witnessed heavy rain yesterday which resulted in water logging and traffic jams in the city. In view of the rising water level in the Sabarmati River, the people living in downstream of Vasana Barrage have been cautioned.

