NIA arrests two persons in 2019 Tiriya encounter in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the Communist Party of India (Maoist), CPI (M), attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh in 2019. The attack resulted in the death of six Maoists and one civilian near Tiriya village.

The NIA said that the arrested accused were found to be closely associated with top leaders of the CPI (M) and involved in promoting anti-national activities. It also informed that incriminating materials related to the banned outfit’s activities were seized during searches at their premises. This brings the total number of arrests in the Tiriya encounter case to six.