Amit Shah inaugurates Aviation Security Control Centre of CISF in New Delhi



Staff Reporter



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 22nd July 2023 inaugurated a centralised Aviation Security Control Centre (ASCC) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in New Delhi to meet the current security challenges. It will monitor all threats and social media chatter for the 66 civil airports currently under the CISF’s security cover.





The ASCC will access “24×7 real-time data monitoring and trend analysis of passengers and air traffic.” The ASCC is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as a data centre, research and development lab and a war room to deal with emergencies.



The centre will get real-time feed from each of the security operations control centres (SOCCs) operational at these 66 airports that include the “extremely busy and hyper-sensitive” civil aviation facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar among others. The facility will provide “realistic” inputs about passenger traffic at a given point in time and help in mobilising the resources for “optimum utilisation”.



It will also monitor bomb threat calls, VVIP movements, other major incidents, passenger clearance time, and utilisation of security gadgets and queue management systems among others at the 66 airports. The CISF provides armed security cover to 66 airports as part of its aviation security group (ASG) and the force works under the command of the Union home ministry.