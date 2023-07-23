इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2023 02:21:16      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah inaugurates Aviation Security Control Centre of CISF in New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 22nd July 2023 inaugurated a centralised Aviation Security Control Centre (ASCC) of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in New Delhi to meet the current security challenges. It will monitor all threats and social media chatter for the 66 civil airports currently under the CISF’s security cover.


The ASCC will access “24×7 real-time data monitoring and trend analysis of passengers and air traffic.” The ASCC is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as a data centre, research and development lab and a war room to deal with emergencies.

The centre will get real-time feed from each of the security operations control centres (SOCCs) operational at these 66 airports that include the “extremely busy and hyper-sensitive” civil aviation facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar among others. The facility will provide “realistic” inputs about passenger traffic at a given point in time and help in mobilising the resources for “optimum utilisation”.

It will also monitor bomb threat calls, VVIP movements, other major incidents, passenger clearance time, and utilisation of security gadgets and queue management systems among others at the 66 airports. The CISF provides armed security cover to 66 airports as part of its aviation security group (ASG) and the force works under the command of the Union home ministry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹیکسٹائل شعبے کو زیادہ متحرک بنانے کیلئے جامع نقطہ نظر پر زور

AMN ٹیکسٹائلز، امور صارفین، خوراک اور سرکاری نظام تقسیم اور ...

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں کی کارروائی میں دوسرے دن بھی منی پور تشدد اور دیگر معاملات پر ہنگامہ آرائی

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں میں آج لگاتار دوسرے دن بھی منی پور ...

وارانسی کی عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سروے کیلئے درخواست منظور کرلی ہے۔

وارانسی کی ایک عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سرو ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart