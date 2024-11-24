US: Donald Trump nominates Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary

AMN

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary. Rollins, is the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Trump’s agenda and often referred to as his White House in waiting.

The move solidifies Trump’s cabinet, which features a mix of TV personalities, US senators, governors, and other loyalists from his first term. Several of his appointees have close ties to the America First Policy Institute.

With the agriculture secretary position now filled, Trump has finalized his picks for all major cabinet roles. However, some lower-level positions, such as the heads of the Small Business Administration and the Office of Science and Technology, remain unannounced.