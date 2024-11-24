The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Donald Trump nominates Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary

Nov 24, 2024
US President-Elect Donald Trump Selected Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary

AMN

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary. Rollins, is the CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Trump’s agenda and often referred to as his White House in waiting.

The move solidifies Trump’s cabinet, which features a mix of TV personalities, US senators, governors, and other loyalists from his first term. Several of his appointees have close ties to the America First Policy Institute.

With the agriculture secretary position now filled, Trump has finalized his picks for all major cabinet roles. However, some lower-level positions, such as the heads of the Small Business Administration and the Office of Science and Technology, remain unannounced.

Related Post

ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29 conclude with $300 bn annual pledge, but developing nations call deal ‘an insult’

Nov 24, 2024
ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29: World Leaders Commit to $1.3 Trillion Baku Finance Goal for Climate Action by 2035

Nov 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 18 Killed, 30 Injured in Armed Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nov 24, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

نیا سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارم ’بلیو اسکائی

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

حکومت ہند کا ‘ٹومیٹو گرینڈ چیلنج’ کیا ہے؟

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

موسمیاتی بحران سے نمٹنے میں مالی وسائل پر اختلاف کے ساتھ کاپ 29 کا اختتام

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

تحفظ ماحول کے تئیں جی 20 اور ‘کاپ 29’ کی کوششیں

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment