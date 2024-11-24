Pakistan : 18 Killed, 30 Injured in Armed Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, at least 18 people have been killed and over 30 others injured in armed clashes between two groups in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Officials said, the clashes erupted in Kurram district of the province, where armed men killed dozens of people and torched shops, houses and government property. The latest violence was linked to Thursday’s attack, in which unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims, killing 45 people and injuring at least 16 others.

In response to the ongoing violence, the local administration has imposed a curfew in the area, closed educational institutions and businesses and suspended cellular services. Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud told media that efforts were being made to restore peace in the area, saying an emergency meeting has been held to prevent further violence.