 Jaishankar to Embark on 3-Day Official Visit to Italy

Nov 23, 2024
EAM Dr. Jaishankar to Embark on 3-Day Official Visit to Italy from Sunday

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will undertake a three-day official visit to Italy from Sunday. He will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. He is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit.          

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome. It is being organised by Institute for International Political Studies in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Dr Jaishankar will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome.

