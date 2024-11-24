The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29: World Leaders Commit to $1.3 Trillion Baku Finance Goal for Climate Action by 2035

Nov 24, 2024
COP29: World Leaders Commit to $1.3 Trillion Baku Finance Goal for Climate Action by 2035

AMN

At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, world leaders agreed on the Baku Finance Goal, committing 1.3 trillion dollars in climate finance for developing countries by 2035. This includes a core annual target of 300 billion dollars, tripling the previous 100 billion dollars goal. Despite the progress, developing nations, including India, criticized the agreement as insufficient, calling for greater ambition to address urgent climate needs.

India’s  Secretary  of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Leena Nandan, said, the goal is too little and too distant. She said, our estimate tells us we need to do 1.3 trillion dollars by 2030, yet we have only 300 billion dollars a year. She said, it does not address the needs and priorities of developing countries.

The major key outcomes of the Baku Finance Goal included, Finalization of Article 6 on carbon markets, potentially channeling 1 trillion dollars annually by 2050 and Steps to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund, with distribution set to begin in 2025 with Commitments to enhanced transparency and adaptation measures.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev hailed the achievements as transformative, saying, billions will turn into trillions over the next decade. However, UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell acknowledged significant work remains, urging nations to strengthen their climate plans next year. Critics argue the agreement offers inadequate support to vulnerable nations. The summit concluded with calls to sustain momentum ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, in 2025.

Related Post

ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29 conclude with $300 bn annual pledge, but developing nations call deal ‘an insult’

Nov 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Donald Trump nominates Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary

Nov 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 18 Killed, 30 Injured in Armed Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Nov 24, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

نیا سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارم ’بلیو اسکائی

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

حکومت ہند کا ‘ٹومیٹو گرینڈ چیلنج’ کیا ہے؟

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

موسمیاتی بحران سے نمٹنے میں مالی وسائل پر اختلاف کے ساتھ کاپ 29 کا اختتام

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

تحفظ ماحول کے تئیں جی 20 اور ‘کاپ 29’ کی کوششیں

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment