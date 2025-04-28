Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most Asian markets show mixed response

Apr 28, 2025

Most Asian stocks ended mixed today as investors assessed China’s promises to support domestic businesses as well as developments in trade negotiations between the US and countries in the region. Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.31 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended nearly flat. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 0.3 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi Index rose slightly by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, major European indices were trading with gains in intraday trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.6 per cent up, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.4 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 was trading nearly flat when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s digital leap records over 2,707 cr Aadhaar authentication Transactions during last fiscal

Apr 28, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman directs officials to set a target of 1 billion UPI transactions every day

Apr 28, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Market April 28: stock market rebounds sharply; Sensex surges 1,006 points

Apr 28, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s digital leap records over 2,707 cr Aadhaar authentication Transactions during last fiscal

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman directs officials to set a target of 1 billion UPI transactions every day

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most Asian markets show mixed response

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Market April 28: stock market rebounds sharply; Sensex surges 1,006 points

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!