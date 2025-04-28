Most Asian markets show mixed response

Most Asian stocks ended mixed today as investors assessed China’s promises to support domestic businesses as well as developments in trade negotiations between the US and countries in the region. Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.31 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended nearly flat. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei gained over 0.3 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi Index rose slightly by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, major European indices were trading with gains in intraday trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.6 per cent up, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.4 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 was trading nearly flat when reports last came in.

