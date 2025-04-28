Market April 28: stock market rebounds sharply; Sensex surges 1,006 points

The benchmark domestic equity indices today ended over 1.2 per cent up, fuelled by strong earnings reports and significant gains in energy, oil and gas and PSU bank stocks. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, surged 1,006 points to close at 80,218. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 gained 289 points to settle at 24,329.



The broader market indices at the BSE also ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index climbed over 1.3 per cent and the Small-Cap index added almost 0.4 per cent.



In the Sensex index, 23 out of 30 companies registered an uptick. Among the top gainers, Reliance soared over 5.2 percent, Sun Pharma rose over three percent, and Tata Steel advanced more than 2.4 percent. In the top laggards, HCL Tech slid almost 1.9 percent, UltraTech Cement slipped over one percent, and Hindustan Unilever dropped over half percent.



In sectoral indices at the BSE, 19 out of 21 sectors logged gains. Among the top gainers, Energy surged more than three percent, Oil and Gas rose 2.9 percent and Capital Goods climbed over 1.9 percent. The two laggards were, Focused IT which fell marginally by 0.2 percent, and Information Technology ended nearly flat.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,038 companies declined, 1,958 advanced, and shares of 183 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 24 companies hit their 52-week high, while 28 companies hit their 52-week low.