Yemen: 68 African migrants killed, 50 wounded in US strike on detention centre

In Yemen, the Houthis group said that US airstrikes, early today, on a detention centre in the northern province of Saada killed at least 68 African migrants and wounded 50, according to an estimate. As per the media reports, rescue teams continue to search for possible survivors.



The U.S. military has not responded yet over it yet. However, the reported airstrikes came hours after US Central Command announced that its forces had hit more than 800 targets since President Donald Trump ordered an intensification of the air campaign against the Houthis on 15 March.



The attack was one of the deadliest so far in six weeks of intensified U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that controls northern Yemen. The group has struck shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.