Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yemen: 68 African migrants killed, 50 wounded in US strike on detention centre

Apr 28, 2025

In Yemen, the Houthis group said that US airstrikes, early today, on a detention centre in the northern province of Saada killed at least 68 African migrants and wounded 50, according to an estimate. As per the media reports, rescue teams continue to search for possible survivors.


The U.S. military has not responded yet over it yet. However, the reported airstrikes came hours after US Central Command announced that its forces had hit more than 800 targets since President Donald Trump ordered an intensification of the air campaign against the Houthis on 15 March.


The attack was one of the deadliest so far in six weeks of intensified U.S. airstrikes against the Houthis, an Iran-aligned group that controls northern Yemen. The group has struck shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia announces three day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8th May for Victory Day celebrations

Apr 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada: 11 killed, over 2 dozen injured as car rams into Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver

Apr 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh urges peaceful dialogue between India, Pakistan over Kashmir

Apr 28, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s digital leap records over 2,707 cr Aadhaar authentication Transactions during last fiscal

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman directs officials to set a target of 1 billion UPI transactions every day

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most Asian markets show mixed response

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Market April 28: stock market rebounds sharply; Sensex surges 1,006 points

28 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!