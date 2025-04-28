Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia announces three day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8th May for Victory Day celebrations

Apr 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced a 72-hour ceasefire in its ongoing Military Operation in Ukraine on account of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations, next month. A statement issued by the Kremlin this afternoon, the ceasefire will begin from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11. The statement appealed Ukraine to follow the ceasefire. It said, in case of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side, the Russian Armed Forces will provide an adequate and effective response. The statement added that the Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners. 

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighting the importance of strengthening conditions to launch talks on achieving peace in Ukraine. 

The Moscow Victory Day Parade is an annual military parade of the Russian Armed Forces on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. The parade is a commemoration of the capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Red Army, marking the end of the Eastern Front of World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

