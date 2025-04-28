Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India's digital leap records over 2,707 cr Aadhaar authentication Transactions during last fiscal

Apr 28, 2025
In a significant milestone reflecting the growing digital trust in India, Aadhaar authentication transactions surged past 2 thousand 707 crores during the financial year 2024-25. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has witnessed a substantial uptick in the adoption of its authentication services, especially face authentication, which has gained remarkable traction across sectors.

In a statement, the Minister of Electronics and IT said that the rising adoption comes alongside a record-breaking 44.63 crore e-KYC transactions completed in March 2025 alone. These numbers highlight the role of Aadhaar in the government’s Digital India initiative. Recognising UIDAI’s efforts and technological innovation, the Authority was recently honored with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. The award was specifically given for the breakthrough adoption of face authentication, which is now being used in banking, telecom, healthcare, and public distribution systems.

