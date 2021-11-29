US-based biotech company Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022

AMN/WEB DESK

US-based biotech company, Moderna has said that the new Omicron Corona virus vaqriant may elude current vaccines and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year.

In a TV show Moderna Chief Medical officer Paul Burton said that at first the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection against new Omicron Coronavirus should be judged and then,if a brand new vaccine is needed that will be available in early 2022. The remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, the Moderna platform, is that they can move very fast, he said.

Mr Burton said, protection should still exist, depending on how long ago a person was vaccinated and for now the best advice is to take one of the current COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Moderna has mobilized hundreds of staff last week after news of the Omicron variant spread.

In a Press release, Moderna said on Friday that it is working rapidly to test the current vaccine against the variant and studying two booster candidates.