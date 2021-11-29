PM Modi congratulates Petr Fiala on his appointment as PM of Czech Republic

AMN/ WEB DESK
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Petr Fiala on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to working with him to further enhance India-Czech ties.
AMN/ WEB DESK
