Australia halts borders reopening plans amid Covid-19 Omicron cases rise, PM says “necessary and temporary decision”

WEB DESK

Australia on Monday abruptly halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, an eleventh-hour decision prompted by concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

After an emergency security meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the much-heralded December 1 reopening will be delayed at least two weeks. Morrison described the delay as “a necessary and temporary decision” based on medical advice.

Australia’s borders have been closed to most non-citizens for more than 20 months, causing labour shortages and pummelling the vital tourist industry.

Australia has so far detected five cases of the Omicron variant.

A plan to open the border to visitors from Japan and South Korea on December 1 is also now on hold.