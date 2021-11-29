Bangladesh issues health guidelines to tackle the new COVID variant

WEB DESK

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh issued a 15-point guideline to tackle the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron. The notification issued on Monday calls for strengthening of test and screening for passengers arriving for South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and other countries declared affected by the new variant by the WHO.

The guideline calls for discouraging all kinds of public gatherings at places like tourist spots, recreation centres, cinema halls, etc. It also calls for limiting dining facilities at restaurants to 50 percent of their capacity.

The guideline says that the passengers arriving from the infected countries have to be kept under quarantine for 14 days.