US-based biotech company Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022
Rajya Sabha extends suspension of 12 opposition members
Bangladesh: First transgender elected as Union Parishad Chairperson
Government ready to discuss every issue in Parliament: PM
7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in northern Peru destroys 75 houses, 10 people injured
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2021 04:09:16      انڈین آواز

7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in northern Peru destroys 75 houses, 10 people injured

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday, destroying buildings including a church tower, injuring at least 10 people, and sending shock waves across the region.

The strong quake hit at 10:52 am (GMT) at a depth of 131 kilometers, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.

Civil Defense authorities said at least 10 people were injured, while 75 houses were destroyed. The quake also caused damage in neighboring Ecuador.

The epicenter was 98 kilometers east of the small Peruvian town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the Peruvian Amazon, a sparsely populated area inhabited by Amazonian indigenous people.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Twitter, that all his solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the strong earthquake. He said he had ordered all relevant ministries to take immediate action. No tsunami warning was issued by US monitors after the quake.

Peru is shaken by at least 400 perceptible earthquakes every year, as it is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire an area of ample seismic activity that extends along the west coast of the American continent.

A powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2007, struck Peru’s central coast, causing more than 500 deaths.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz