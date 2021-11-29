European Union not to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has said that the European Union will not recognise the Taliban regime which imposed through violence. In a statement, EU President said that European Union does not recognise the new regime, imposed through violence, but need to prevent the imminent economic and social collapse that the country faces. She said that it is needed to stand by the people of Afghanistan. Ms Leyen also highlighted the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Russia, United States, Japan, Canada, France and UK have expressed that they are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban. The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.