US Backs India on 26/11 Justice

Nov 27, 2025

NEW DELHI

The United States has expressed support for India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to justice. The US Embassy in India paid tribute to the victims and expressed solidarity with survivors and families, on the 17th anniversary of the attack.

The US Embassy highlighted the extradition of Pakistani-Canadian national Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India earlier this year for his role in planning the attacks that claimed 166 lives, including six Americans. The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to fight terrorism alongside India to protect citizens. 

