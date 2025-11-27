PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Hails Startup-Led Space Growth

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s space sector is becoming an attractive destination for global investors. Speaking at the inauguration of Skyroot’s Infinity Campus through video conference, Mr. Modi highlighted that the government has undertaken several historic reforms in India’s space sector.

He said the government has opened the space sector for private innovation, enabling startups and industry to work closely with the country’s scientific ecosystem. Mr Modi highlighted that in the coming years, the global space economy is set to grow manifold and will open tremendous new opportunities for young people of the country.

Prime Minister Modi said, in the last six to seven years, India has transformed its space sector into an open, cooperative and innovation-driven ecosystem. He said, today, over 300 space startups are providing new hope to India’s space future. Mr Modi added, Skyroot’s Infinity campus is the reflection of India’s new thinking, innovation and youth power. He said, the country is reaching new heights, with its innovation, risk-taking ability, youth power and entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Modi said that ISRO has powered India’s space journey to new heights for decades. He said, through its credibility, capacity and value, India has carved out a distinct identity in the global space landscape.