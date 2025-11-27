Spanish Drama “Fury” Premieres at 56th IFFI in Best Debut Director Category

AMN

Spanish Drama film “Fury”, directed by Gemma Blasco, premiered today in the ‘Best debut feature film of a director’ category at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa. The film has already received numerous accolades at international festivals. Its Director of Photography, Neus Olle, attended the screening and expressed her joy at being part of the 56th IFFI. The film follows the emotional story of a rape survivor who pours her pain into performing on stage, while her brother struggles with the anger and guilt of not having been able to protect her.