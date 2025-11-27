The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Grow 6.6% Next Fiscal, Says IMF Report

Nov 27, 2025

BIZ DESK

The International Monetary Fund IMF said that India’s economy is estimated to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2025-26. It noted that the Goods and Services Tax reforms are likely to help cushion the country from the adverse impact of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US.

“India’s economy has continued to perform well. Following the economic growth of 6.5 per cent in fiscal year 2024/25, real GDP expanded by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/26,” the IMF said in a statement after its Executive Board completed an annual assessment for India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that looking ahead, India’s ambition to become an advanced economy can be supported by advancing comprehensive structural reforms that enable higher potential growth.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Hails Startup-Led Space Growth

Nov 27, 2025
AMN CINEMA / TV

Spanish Drama “Fury” Premieres at 56th IFFI in Best Debut Director Category

Nov 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

South Africa not Worthy of Membership Anywhere, Says Trump

Nov 27, 2025

You missed

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Hails Startup-Led Space Growth

27 November 2025 1:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN CINEMA / TV

Spanish Drama “Fury” Premieres at 56th IFFI in Best Debut Director Category

27 November 2025 1:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Grow 6.6% Next Fiscal, Says IMF Report

27 November 2025 1:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

South Africa not Worthy of Membership Anywhere, Says Trump

27 November 2025 12:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments