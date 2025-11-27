India to Grow 6.6% Next Fiscal, Says IMF Report

BIZ DESK

The International Monetary Fund IMF said that India’s economy is estimated to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2025-26. It noted that the Goods and Services Tax reforms are likely to help cushion the country from the adverse impact of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US.

“India’s economy has continued to perform well. Following the economic growth of 6.5 per cent in fiscal year 2024/25, real GDP expanded by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/26,” the IMF said in a statement after its Executive Board completed an annual assessment for India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that looking ahead, India’s ambition to become an advanced economy can be supported by advancing comprehensive structural reforms that enable higher potential growth.