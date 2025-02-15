Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US Army to no longer allow transgender to enlist in military

Feb 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.S. Army has officially announced that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist in the military and will cease providing gender transition procedures. In a social media post, the U.S. Army emphasized that individuals with ‘Gender Dysphoria’ will be treated with dignity and respect for their willingness to serve the nation.

The Army said, gender-affirming care would be paused indefinitely.

The policy change follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 27, which banned transgender individuals from entering the armed forces and directed the Pentagon to determine a policy for transgender service members within 30 days.

