INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas releases 3 Israeli more hostages under ceasefire deal

Feb 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hamas released three Israeli hostages today under a ceasefire agreement that began last month, marking the sixth exchange of captives since the truce was established. The three men, all abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’ October 7 attack, were among approximately 80 of the community’s 400 residents taken hostage in the assault that triggered the ongoing conflict.

According to Hamas Prisoner Media Office, Israel is expected to release 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange. The group said the release will include 36 prisoners serving life sentences and 333 detainees from Gaza. As fer the media reports, Israel has started to release the Palestinians prisoners from Ofer jail.

The latest hostage exchange comes amid continued diplomatic efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire and secure the release of more captives held by Hamas. International mediators have urged both sides to adhere to the agreement, as humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire and tensions persist in the region.

