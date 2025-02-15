Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Congo: Gunfire in Bukavu as Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Advance

Feb 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Residents in eastern Congo’s second-largest city, Bukavu remained indoors today after a night of heavy gunfire as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advanced in the city. The rebels, who seized Goma last month, claimed control of Kavumu airport near Bukavu yesterday. According to the United Nations government forces reportedly abandoned positions as fighting escalated, displacing three lakh 50 thousand people.

The rebellion has killed at least 2,000 people, with Congo’s government accusing the rebels of violating ceasefire agreements. International leaders are set to discuss the crisis at the African Union summit in Ethiopia this weekend.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X that the rebels took over Kavumu airport and its surroundings to eliminate the threat at the source.

Meanwhile, in South Kivu province, residents fled Bukavu into neighbouring towns and stocked up on household supplies in anticipation of further bloodshed in the streets. The UN refugee agency has said that shelling and looting have already destroyed 70 thousand emergency shelters, leaving those displaced with few places to go.<

