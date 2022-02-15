FreeCurrencyRates.com

US and UK hope for diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis

The US and UK leaders have said not all hope is lost for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. However, they warn that the situation remains fragile.

In a 40-minute call, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson agreed a deal was still possible despite a chorus of warnings of imminent Russian military action. They said there remained a “crucial window” for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.

On the other hand, a Downing Street statement has said that the leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world .

However,Russia has always denied plans to invade Ukraine, despite massing more than 100,000 troops on the border.

