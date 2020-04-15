US allows H1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

WEB DESK

In a big relief for thousands of stranded Indian professionals in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US government has decided to accept their H-1B visa applications for an extended stay in the country.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a new notification has said it recognises that there are immigration-related challenges as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.