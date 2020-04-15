Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2020 09:59:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMF asks all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on export of medical supplies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) today has called on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies in view of their massive requirement across the globe to combat the Corona virus pandemic that has killed 1,19,000 people and infected nearly two million.

While addressing a press conference at the IMF headquarters ahead of the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the IMF Chief Economist Ms. Gita Gopinath told that this is not a time to restrict the trade of medical supplies and essential equipment around the world.

Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns and ventilators are required in massive number across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China’s Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!