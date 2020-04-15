Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

Nepal Govt extends nationwide lockdown till 27th April

Nepal government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till April 27 as infection climbs to 16. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu yesterday. This is the third extension since lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation on March 24.

The cabinet has also decided to suspend all commercial international flights till 30 April. Nepal has registered 16 cases of COVID-19 out of which 15 are active whereas the first one has recovered. Two new cases of Coronavirus were reported yesterday with this the total number of cases has gone up to 16 in the Himalayan nation.

