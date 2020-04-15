Nepal Govt extends nationwide lockdown till 27th April

WEB DESK



Nepal government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till April 27 as infection climbs to 16. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu yesterday. This is the third extension since lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation on March 24.

The cabinet has also decided to suspend all commercial international flights till 30 April. Nepal has registered 16 cases of COVID-19 out of which 15 are active whereas the first one has recovered. Two new cases of Coronavirus were reported yesterday with this the total number of cases has gone up to 16 in the Himalayan nation.