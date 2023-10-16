US actively working to get assistance into Gaza: Antony Blinken

WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to pledge support as it prepares a major military offensive in Gaza and to brief Israeli officials on his recent meetings with Arab leaders. In a social media post on Monday, he said that US is actively working to ensure people of Gaza can get out of harm’s way and assistance they need can get in. He reiterated that the United States stands “with Israel as it defends itself.”

Blinken is scheduled to go straight to Jerusalem to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his war cabinet and President Isaac Herzog and then travel back to the commercial capital, Tel Aviv, for meetings with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Yair Lapid. This is his 2nd visit to Israel in a week. He embarked on a whirlwind tour of the region, meeting with Arab leaders including Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan.