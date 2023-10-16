Israel denies ceasefire and opening of border crossings to Gaza

WEB DESK

Israeli Forces Spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, has issued a declaration, emphasizing that there is no ceasefire in place, border crossings remain closed, and the conflict with Hamas persists. Hamas stands accused of obstructing the movement of Gaza residents towards the southern Gaza Strip, a move widely condemned for its alleged inhumanity.

This ongoing situation has affected not only Israeli but also Gazan civilians, who continue to endure the consequences of the prolonged conflict. The war that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 4,000 people have died in the conflict between Israel and Palestine’s military group, Hamas, as it enters its ninth day. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says over 1 million people – about half of Gaza’s population – have been displaced. The Israeli military says Hamas and other Palestinian militants are holding 199 hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel for crisis talks following his visit to six Arab countries. In a social media post, he said that US is actively working to ensure people of Gaza can get out of harm’s way and assistance they need can get in. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his war cabinet and President Isaac Herzog and then travel back to the commercial capital, Tel Aviv, for meetings with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

In another move, Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote on Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism. The one-page draft resolution also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need. It refers to Israel and the Palestinians but does not directly name Hamas.

India however is in full swing to evacuate its citizens out of the warzone with a fifth flight under Operation Ajay departing from Tel Aviv.