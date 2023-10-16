Hamas does not represent all Palestinian people, says US President Joe Biden

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden today said the terrorist organisation, Hamas, does not represent all Palestinian people. Biden insisted that Hamas should be entirely eliminated. On the other hand, he warned that the Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake.

Biden said he supports a humanitarian corridor that allows people to get out of Gaza, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water. He added that he was confident that Israel is going to act under the rules of war. This comes amid criticism of Israel for flouting all international norms since the beginning of the conflict.

Other prominent people who called upon Israel to open humanitarian corridors include Pope Francis. The Pontiff said humanitarian rights must be respected, above all in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors to help the entire population. The Vatican has offered to mediate in the crisis.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that Palestinians being moved from Gaza to Egypt would be unacceptable to his country. He said that population dispersion and transfer would not solve the problem and called for Gazans’ safety in Gaza to be ensured. Mr Safadi compared the situation in Gaza with that of Ukraine and said people need to stand for the right of all people to live with peace and dignity. He also warned of the conflict becoming a nightmare by escalating to the wider region.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned that fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are expected to last about 24 more hours. It added, the shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk.