इंडियन आवाज़     16 Oct 2023 10:09:07      انڈین آواز

Hamas does not represent all Palestinian people, says US President Joe Biden

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden today said the terrorist organisation, Hamas, does not represent all Palestinian people. Biden insisted that Hamas should be entirely eliminated. On the other hand, he warned that the Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake.

Biden said he supports a humanitarian corridor that allows people to get out of Gaza, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water. He added that he was confident that Israel is going to act under the rules of war. This comes amid criticism of Israel for flouting all international norms since the beginning of the conflict.

Other prominent people who called upon Israel to open humanitarian corridors include Pope Francis. The Pontiff said humanitarian rights must be respected, above all in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian corridors to help the entire population. The Vatican has offered to mediate in the crisis.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that Palestinians being moved from Gaza to Egypt would be unacceptable to his country. He said that population dispersion and transfer would not solve the problem and called for Gazans’ safety in Gaza to be ensured. Mr Safadi compared the situation in Gaza with that of Ukraine and said people need to stand for the right of all people to live with peace and dignity. He also warned of the conflict becoming a nightmare by escalating to the wider region.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has warned that fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are expected to last about 24 more hours. It added, the shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یوم پیدائش کے موقع پر ملک بھر میں طلبا کا عالمی دن منایا جا رہا ہے۔

بھارت کے گیارہویں صدر جمہوریہ ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یو ...

اسرائیل نے لبنان کے ساتھ اپنی شمالی سرحد کو ایک ممنوعہ فوجی علاقہ قرار دیا، کیونکہ حزب اللہ سے جھڑپوں میں شدت

dd news اسرائیلی فوج نے لبنان سے متصل اپنی شمالی سرحد کو آج ایک ...

جنگ سے متاثر اسرائیل سے نو سو سے زیادہ بھارتیوں کو واپس لایا گیا

آپریشن اجے کے تحت، اسرائیل سے بھارتی باشندوں کو لے کر مزید دو ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart