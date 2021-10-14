Urdu to be taught in Haryana soon: CM Khattar

Staff Reporter / Chandigarh



Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that a plan is being formulated to teach Urdu language in the state. The CM said this during a direct dialogue with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha. During the meeting, national vice-president of BJP Minority Morcha, Zakir Hussain, state president of Haryana BJP Minority Morcha, Naseem Ahmed and OSD to chief minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal were present.

“We all have to co-exist in peace and harmony in the state, by helping and respecting each other’s customs, so as to fulfil the vision of a civilised society,” Khattar said.

He said the BJP is moving ahead with this objective. He told the people of the minority communities not to be misled by vote bank politics and advised them to work in the interest of society and country.

On the demand of Minority Morcha, CM Khattar announced five community centres in Muslim-dominated areas. For this, he asked the members to select five places and submit the list. The CM said Gram Darshan portal will address development-related problems in villages. Through this portal, the complainant can directly reach the district administration to raise any issue related to street, drains and other problems of the villages, he said. The government will also set up Nagar Darshan Portal on the same lines, which will cater to the development problems of the urban area, he added.