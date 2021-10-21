UPSC opens Helpline for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities

AMN

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has opened a Helpline for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The Toll-Free Number 1 8 0 0 1 1 8 7 1 1 has been set up with an objective to assist these candidates who have applied or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations or Recruitments.

The Helpline will remain operational on all working days during office hours. The candidates belonging to these categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any Examination or for any queries concerning the Commission’s Examinations or Recruitments may contact this dedicated Helpline for assistance. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this step has been taken in this direction. This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavour of undertaking queries of such candidates in a friendly manner.