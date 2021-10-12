Govt approves affiliation of 100 schools with Sainik School Society

AMN

Union Cabinet today approved the affiliation of one hundred Schools in the government and private sector with the Sainik School Society. The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik Schools under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence. These Schools function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States, NGOs and Private partners.

Marching ahead in tune with National Education Policy, the Government has decided to provide an increased focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism. Beginning from the academic year 2022-23 approximately five thousand students are expected to receive admission in class six in such 100 affiliated Schools. At present, the existing 33 Sainik Schools have an admission capacity of approximately three thousand students in class six.